BLACK STAR RIDERS Debut "Catch Yourself On" Music Video

Masters of anthemic rock ‘n’ roll, Black Star Riders, have released a music video for "Catch Yourself On", featured on their new album, Wrong Side Of Paradise, available worldwide via Earache Records. Watch below:

Wrong Side Of Paradise, featuring 11 tracks, was recorded in the fall of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge California and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, Oregon with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston. Order the new album on vinyl, CD and cassette, with loads of limited exclusives from the Earache webstore.

Tracklisting:

"Wrong Side Of Paradise"

"Hustle"

"Better Than Saturday Night"

"Riding Out The Storm"

"Pay Dirt"

"Catch Yourself On"

"Crazy Horses"

"Burning Rome"

"Don't Let The World"

"Green And Troubled Land"

"This Life Will Be The Death Of Me"

"Catch Yourself On":

"Riding Out The Storm" video:

"Crazy Horses":

"Pay Dirt":

"Better Than Saturday Night" video: