BLACK STAR RIDERS Release New Single "Catch Yourself On"; Audio

Masters of anthemic rock ‘n’ roll, Black Star Riders, will release their new album, Wrong Side Of Paradise, worldwide via Earache Records on January 20. Today, the band release the new single, "Catch Yourself On". Listen below.

"Surprise! We have one more song to gift to you before you can hear our new album Wrong Side Of Paradise in full from 20th January," says the band. "Our new single 'Catch Yourself On' is out now as a big thank you to all who have supported us!"

Wrong Side Of Paradise, featuring 11 tracks, was recorded in the fall of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge California and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, Oregon with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston.

Pre-order the new album on vinyl, CD and cassette, with loads of limited exclusives from the Earache webstore.

Tracklisting:

"Wrong Side Of Paradise"

"Hustle"

"Better Than Saturday Night"

"Riding Out The Storm"

"Pay Dirt"

"Catch Yourself On"

"Crazy Horses"

"Burning Rome"

"Don't Let The World"

"Green And Troubled Land"

"This Life Will Be The Death Of Me"

"Riding Out The Storm" video:

"Crazy Horses":

"Pay Dirt":

"Better Than Saturday Night" video: