BLACK STAR RIDERS Release New Single "Pay Dirt"; Audio Streaming

Masters of anthemic rock ‘n’ roll, Black Star Riders, will release their new album, Wrong Side Of Paradise, worldwide via Earache Records on January 20. Today, the band release the new single, "Pay Dirt".

Says Ricky Warwick: "We are overjoyed to be able to give you another track from our upcoming album Wrong Side Of Paradise. 'Pay Dirt' is available for your listening pleasure on your favourite streaming service now. Christian Martucci and the late Todd Youth wrote the music for this. And when I heard it, it stank with defiance and attitude. It didn’t need changing, just some words to echo the power of the chords. It’s an ode to Rock’n’Roll... but also a dig at those that don’t learn their art and don’t play from the heart!! Rock’n’Roll is my lover, friend, enemy, ally, religion and saviour. Rock’n’Roll is my life.🤘 We hope you love it."

The album, featuring 11 tracks, was recorded in the fall of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge California and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, Oregon with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston.

With Ricky Warwick on lead vocals / guitar, Robert Crane on bass, Christian Martucci on guitar and drummer Zak St, John, the band have released the first single and video, “Better Than Saturday Night” (with backing vocals from Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott). The video features a lightning-hot performance from the four-time UK Top 25 band, and teases the watcher into suspecting a standard rock video cliché before flipping it on its head with the entrance of the rough'n'tough Roller Derby Dolls. Watch below.

About the album Ricky says, “I am very proud of this record, Black Star Riders fifth release and the first with our new and exciting relationship with Earache Records. As with all BSR albums, Wrong Side Of Paradise is an anthemic statement of intent, driven by ferocious guitars and thundering drums. I can only write about my own personal experiences, my families, my friends and how I see a world that is unraveling and changing faster than we can comprehend. That being said, I’m a firm believer in the power of positivity, something that echoes throughout this album."

Pre-order the new album on vinyl, CD and cassette, with loads of limited exclusives from the Earache webstore.

Tracklisting:

"Wrong Side Of Paradise"

"Hustle"

"Better Than Saturday Night"

"Riding Out The Storm"

"Pay Dirt"

"Catch Yourself On"

"Crazy Horses"

"Burning Rome"

"Don't Let The World"

"Green And Troubled Land"

"This Life Will Be The Death Of Me"

"Better Than Saturday Night" video: