BLACK STONE CHERRY Announce Intimate Album Release Shows + A String Of In-Store Signing Sessions

Black Stone Cherry are excited to announce a return to the UK to celebrate the release of their hotly anticipated, eighth studio album, Screamin’ At The Sky, which is set to arrive via Mascot Records on September 29. The Kentucky four piece will be meeting and signing for their loyal Cherryheads at eight special in-store appearances, as well as playing a string of exclusive, intimate shows at small capacity venues around the country.

Tickets for the in-stores, which run from 12 noon to 2 PM, will include your choice of album pre-order and guarantee your entry to meet the band at the limited capacity event. HMV stores also have an exclusive limited edition blue vinyl edition available to pre-order.

Says the band: “UK, we just can’t stay away from you for long!! We are beyond thrilled to return this September to celebrate the release of our brand new album, Screamin’ At The Sky with you and play some super badass intimate shows. We love the opportunity to step on to any stage, and these shows will certainly be ones to remember. Upclose. Personal. Old school. We absolutely cannot freakin’ wait!”

Tour dates:

September

26 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

27 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

29 - London, England - Islington Assembly Hall

30 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

October

2 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

3 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

5 - Bristol, England - Fleece

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - St Lukes

Tour tickets go on general sale at 10 AM, Friday, May 26 over at blackstonecherry.com, with O2 and artist pre-sales available from 10 AM, Wednesday, May 24. Fans who pre-order the album via the Mascot Records store will get an early access code in order to purchase tickets on 24th.

The in-store signings are listed below. Tickets for the in-store signings go on sale at 10 AM, Wednesday, May 24. Click the respective stores for details on how to get access to the event.

In-store dates:

September

26 - Belfast, Ireland - hmv

29 - London, England - Rough Trade East

30 - Sheffield, England - hmv

October

1 - Birmingham, England - hmv Vault

2 - Nottingham, England - Rough Trade

3 - Manchester, England - hmv

5 - Bristol, England - Rough Trade

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - hmv

Screamin’ At The Sky, set for release on Friday, September 29 via Mascot Records. The opus will be available in White Solid Vinyl, Limited Edition Vinyl Boxset, CD and Digitally and is available to pre-order now, here.

The Kentucky-based band, featuring Chris Robertson (lead vox/guitar), Ben Wells (guitar/bkg vox) and drummer John-Fred Young (drums/bkg vox), are joined for the first time on an album recording by ‘new’ bassist, Steve Jewell Jr. (ex-Otis). The band’s fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he joined Black Stone Cherry in 2021.

With regard to the new album, Black Stone Cherry states: “Every band that puts out a new record will tell you they are excited - as they should be. However, we may take the award for being the most excited about releasing a new album into the world! We can guarantee that it’ll move you in one way or another. We had a lot to say lyrically, musically, and sonically. We pushed ourselves to create not only something relevant, but also pushing the envelope to bend the trend. We are truly proud of this collection of songs and we hope you’ll celebrate it with us.”

Screamin’ At The Sky features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BSC decided to try something it’s always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky - a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics. “Every time we played the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there. We finally decided to put all our eggs in one basket,” Chris says. In June of 2022, the band rented the whole place, brought in all its recording equipment and its trusty engineer, Jordan Westfall. They set up the basement as the control room and the stage as the live drum room. Time between recording sessions and incredible room ambience have resulted in a career high watermark for BSC.

Screamin’ At The Sky tracklisting:

"Out Of Pocket"

"Screamin’ At The Sky"

"Nervous"

"When The Pain Comes"

"Show Me What It Feels Like"

"R.O.A.R"

"Smile, World"

"The Mess You Made"

"Who Are You Today?"

"Not Afraid"

"Here’s To The Hopeless"

"You Can Have It All"

"Nervous" video:

"Out Of Pocket" video:

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)