BLACK SUN Release "Rise" Single And Music Video

Today, Finnish-Ecuadorean melodic heavy metal band, Black Sun, shares "Rise", the third single from their forthcoming self-titled album, out September 6.

Fronted by the formidable Netta Laurenne, Black Sun is completed by founding members Nicolas Estrada (drums), Christopher Grünberg (guitar), and Santiago Salem (bass) as well as the band's producer, Thunderstone guitarist Nino Laurenne. As a result, Ecuador and Finland are now bonded and represented by a band that is one of a kind. With this new lineup, Black Sun entered the studio to record a full-length album, which was recorded at Hi Noiz Studio and Sonic Pump Studios, produced and mixed by Nino Laurenne, and mastered by Svante Forsback (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Volbeat, Amaranthe).

Like their previous singles "Slay The Queen" and "Drown In Sin", "Rise" is available in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music and other supporting platforms.

About the track, Black Sun shares: “This song is a catchy anthem of empowerment, urging you to rise above the struggles within yourself.”

Black Sun is an Ecuadorian-Finnish melodic heavy metal band that was originally formed in Ecuador by Nicolas Estrada (drums), Christopher Grünberg (guitar), and Santiago Salem (bass). The band worked with Finnish producer/mixing engineer and Thunderstone guitarist Nino Laurenne (Amorphis, Lost Society, The Rasmus) on their previous release 'Silent Enemy' and started to talk about making music together. As a result, Black Sun joined forces with Nino.

"After working with the guys as their producer, we became really good friends, which finally led me to become a guitarist in the band. Joining Black Sun really got me stoked about playing in a band again, and I can't wait to hit the stage with Santiago, Nicolas, and Christopher. And with Netta on vocals, it's going to be the biggest kick in the butt!" says Nino.

Along with Nino, vocalist Netta Laurenne (Smackbound, Laurenne/Louhimo) also joined the band as the new lead singer.

“Black Sun is a band born and based on friendship. Getting to spend time and play music together is awesome,” adds Netta.

Santiago, Nicolas, and Christopher comment on the new line-up, “The songwriting approach was completely refreshed when Nino and Netta joined the band. We were able to explore a bit more complex rhythmical and heavier approach. Having Netta on vocals allows us to explore wider ranges and navigate into different waters. We’re super excited for people to get to know our new sound."

Black Sun tracklisting:

"Slay The Queen"

"With Them Devils"

"The Mercenary"

"Drown In Sin"

"Reapers Of The Underworld"

"Awake"

"Stars"

"Rise"

"Revolution Now"

"Man Without A Shadow"

"Drown In Sin":

"Slay The Queen":

(Photo – Jose Xavier Cuesta)