BLACKBIRD ANGELS Feat. TRACII GUNS And TODD KERNS Release "Shut Up (You Know I Love You)" Music Video

Blackbird Angels, featuring Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns) and Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric), have released a music video for "Shut Up (You Know I Love You)", the first single from their upcoming debut album, Solsorte, due in September.

Check out the video, produced by Enzo Mazzeo and directed and edited by Èric Boadella, below. Pre-order the new album here.

“Todd and I have wanted to make a record for about 10 years now and we finally did it and it’s everything I hoped for,” declares Tracii Guns. “With the addition of Adam Hamilton, it’s pure magic. For live performances, Johnny Martin will play bass and Sam Bam Koltun will play guitar.”

As Todd Kerns continues ”I’ve always been a great admirer of Tracii’s. When he approached me about this project, we were still in the throes of the pandemic and I really felt this deep need to make as much music as possible while we were all facing such an uncertain future. The record turned out to not only be a cathartic experience, it became some of my favorite music I’ve ever been a part of. It’s raw, it’s real and it rocks. I’m super excited for people to hear it.”

Adam Hamilton, a multi-instrumentalist who spent time in L.A. Guns and has also produced albums by L.A. Guns, Vains Of Jenna, George Lynch, and more, rounds out the line-up on drums. Their self-titled debut album sees some old friends getting together and simply having fun playing some good 'ol rock 'n roll like their heroes from the '70s did.

The seeds of Blackbird Angels were planted when Tracii decided he wanted to write a rock n' roll record more directly influenced by the music he grew up worshipping as a teenager, i.e. Led Zeppelin, Peter Frampton, Bad Company, late '70s Journey, and the like. He and Todd Kerns were already friends and Tracii felt Todd's voice and bass playing would match perfectly with his vision. The two chatted and concluded they could make a killer rock 'n roll record together. And that's exactly what they've done with the self-titled debut album from Blackbird Angels.

Solsorte tracklisting:

"Shut Up (You Know I Love You)"

"Mine (All Mine)"

"Worth the Wait"

"Coming In Hot"

"On and On/Over and Over"

"Only Everything"

"Broken In Two"

"Better Than This"

"Unbroken"

"The Last Song"

"Scream Bloody Murder"

"Shut Up (You Know I Love You)" video:

Lineup:

Tracii Guns - Guitars

Todd Kerns - Vocals

Adam Hamilton - Drums