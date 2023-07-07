BLACKBRAID Releases II Album, Includes BATHORY Cover; Full Stream Available

Solo indigenous black metal project Blackbraid has released his II album – the follow-up to 2022 debut I. Led by creator Sgah’gahsoáh, the album was released independently and a full stream is available below.

II is available on CD, cassette, and vinyl on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Autumnal Hearts Ablaze”

“The Spirit Returns”

“The Wolf That Guides The Hunter’s Hand”

“Spells Of Moon And Earth”

“Moss Covered Bones On The Altar Of The Moon”

“A Song Of Death On Winds Of Dawn”

“Celestial Passage”

“Twilight Hymn Of Ancient Blood”

“Sadness And The Passage Of Time And Memory”

“A Fine Day To Die” (Bathory cover)

Full album stream:

“The Spirit Returns” video:

(Top photo: Wolf Mountain Productions)