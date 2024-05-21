BLACKGUARD Announces New Lineup

Montreal metallers Blackguard have announced a new lineup, including the return of keyboardist Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc.

The band says in a statement:

“On keyboard, we are overjoyed to welcome back Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc! Jonathan is an original member of Blackguard, from our inception until 2010 when he stepped away from touring. He has always been an integral part of our family and continued to work with us behind the scenes as our recording engineer and co-producer.

“On bass we welcome Vincent Harnois ! Some of you might recognize Vince as the guitarist for Karkaos. He has been a long-time friend of the band and we can’t wait to hit the stage with him.

“On Lead Guitar we welcome David Gagné! David has been our live lead guitarist for years now (when we actually get around to playing). It is a pleasure to share the stage with him again!

“...and of course

Paul Zinay - Vocals

Justine Ethier - Drums

Terry Deschenes - Rhythm Guitar

“Our first 3 shows are coming up fast!! Get your tickets for Rouyn Noranda / Montreal / Quebec”

Find tickets here .

(Photo – Sebastian Rioux)