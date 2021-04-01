BLACKMORE'S NIGHT - Nature’s Light Album Ascends The Charts

The recently released Blackmore’s Night album Nature’s Light (earMusic) currently sits at #8 on the Billboard New Age Chart and #9 on the Nielsen Americana / Folk albums chart.

Blending rock and semi-traditional folk influences, Blackmore’s Night is led by legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore (who plays both electric and acoustic guitar, as well as mandolin, mandolas, hurdy gurdy, and nyckelharpa) and award-winning vocalist / lyricist Candice Night (who also provides an assortment of woodwinds, including shawms, rauschpfeifes, recorders, and pennywhistles). Their eclectic band layers this ornate instrumentation with bass, violin, keyboards, percussion, and backing vocals.

Topped with fantasy themed storytelling and rich, lyrical contemplations on the healing power of nature, Nature’s Light continues the Blackmore’s Night legacy as an internationally renowned collective for over two decades.

Nature’s Light is available on multiple formats via earMUSIC. Among these is a Strictly Limited 2CD Hardcover Mediabook Edition including a bonus CD featuring a carefully selected set of Blackmore’s Night’s masterpieces from their extensive back catalogue. Furthermore, the album will become available as a CD Digipak Edition, a Strictly Limited Heavyweight 1LP Gatefold Edition on Yellow Vinyl, a 180g 1LP Gatefold Edition on Black Vinyl as well as Digital.

Tracklisting:

"Once Upon December"

"Four Winds"

"Feather In The Wind"

"Darker Shade Of Black" (Instrumental)

"The Twisted Oak"

"Nature’s Light"

"Der Letzte Musketier" (Instrumental)

"Wish You Were Here" (2021)

"Going To The Faire"

"Second Element"

"Second Element" video:

"Nature’s Light" video:

"Four Winds" lyric video:

"Once Upon December" lyric video: