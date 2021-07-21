BLACKTOP MOJO Release "Wicked Woman" Video From Self-Titled Album Due In August

Blacktop Mojo will release their self-titled album on August 13th. The 12-track record is the band's fourth, and the follow-up to their 2019 effort, Under The Sun.

The album was produced by longtime producer Phil Mosley and recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as the band's hometown of Palestine, Texas. Today, the band premieres the video for the song "Wicked Woman".

Blacktop Mojo has revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming, self-titled fourth studio album. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"Wicked Woman"

"Bed Tundy"

"Latex"

"Rewind"

"Jealousy"

"Make Believe"

"Darlin' I Won't Tell"

"Do It For The Money"

"Hold Me Down"

"Cough"

"Stratus Melancholia"

"Tail Lights"

Check out the previously released video for "Tail Lights":

Blacktop Mojo is currently on tour across The United States. Catch them live at the following shows:

July

22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

23 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

27 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's Red Room

28 - Leesville, LA -Shooters Bar & Billiards

30 - Chickasha, OK -Legends Pub House

31 - Kansas City, MO - Headlights Bar & Grill

August

1 - Des Moines, IA -Leftys

3 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar & Nightclub

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

6 - Sheboygan, WI - Kiwanis Park

7 - Fort Madison, IA - RiverfestFM

8 - Madison, WI - The Annex

10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

11 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

13 - Port Byron, IL - Port Byron Great River Tug Fest

14 - Three Rivers, MI - Abate SummerFest

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Nashville, TN - The End

18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

21 - Hutchinson, KS - The Red Shed

22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

September

1 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack

2 - Springfield, MO - Odyssey Lounge

3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art Theater

4 - Oconomowoc, WI - Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

5 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub