BLACKTOP MOJO Release "Wicked Woman" Video From Self-Titled Album Due In August
July 21, 2021, 20 minutes ago
Blacktop Mojo will release their self-titled album on August 13th. The 12-track record is the band's fourth, and the follow-up to their 2019 effort, Under The Sun.
The album was produced by longtime producer Phil Mosley and recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as the band's hometown of Palestine, Texas. Today, the band premieres the video for the song "Wicked Woman".
Blacktop Mojo has revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming, self-titled fourth studio album. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.
"Wicked Woman"
"Bed Tundy"
"Latex"
"Rewind"
"Jealousy"
"Make Believe"
"Darlin' I Won't Tell"
"Do It For The Money"
"Hold Me Down"
"Cough"
"Stratus Melancholia"
"Tail Lights"
Check out the previously released video for "Tail Lights":
Blacktop Mojo is currently on tour across The United States. Catch them live at the following shows:
July
22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones
23 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall
27 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's Red Room
28 - Leesville, LA -Shooters Bar & Billiards
30 - Chickasha, OK -Legends Pub House
31 - Kansas City, MO - Headlights Bar & Grill
August
1 - Des Moines, IA -Leftys
3 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar & Nightclub
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
6 - Sheboygan, WI - Kiwanis Park
7 - Fort Madison, IA - RiverfestFM
8 - Madison, WI - The Annex
10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
11 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern
13 - Port Byron, IL - Port Byron Great River Tug Fest
14 - Three Rivers, MI - Abate SummerFest
15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
17 - Nashville, TN - The End
18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
21 - Hutchinson, KS - The Red Shed
22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
September
1 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack
2 - Springfield, MO - Odyssey Lounge
3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art Theater
4 - Oconomowoc, WI - Wisconsin Harley-Davidson
5 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub