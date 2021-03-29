BLAMESHIFT Release Sports-Themed Music Video For "Came For Blood"

Blameshift have released their official sports themed music video for their single, "Came For Blood", that came out on March 5.

The music video is the first for the band to tie in a sports theme into the story line. "Came for Blood" was filmed at NY Martial Arts Academy in Brooklyn and was directed by Tom Flynn (Lamb Of God, All That Remains).

Blameshift has partnered with PRS guitars and world famous painter Ron Williams aka RONZWORLD in support of their new single. Everyone who shares the video will get an automatic entry to win the Official PRS Guitar “Came for Blood” giveaway hand painted by Ron Williams.

"Came For Blood" can be streamed/downloaded here. Watch the music video below.

The story of "Came for Blood": As fate would have it, we recorded this song right before the pandemic hit. It was Jan 2020 and the band flew to LA to record some new songs with our producer Erik Ron (Godsmack, Panic at the Disco). The game plan was to release this first single and tour non-stop as usual. Fast forward the song came out on March 5th followed by the music video with an MMA /Fight Club Vibe. "Came For Blood" is about the underdog getting last licks and winning. It hits home more than we knew after the rest of 2020 ran it's course.

Ron Williams aka RONZWORLD gained popularity among Rock fans and musicians in 2015 by partnering with The Music Experience to deliver custom/hand painted "Official Festival Guitars" to the Danny Wimmer Presents portfolio of music festivals (Welcome to Rockville, Epicenter, Sonic Temple, Bourbon & Beyond, HomeTowm Rising, Louder Than Life and Aftershock). Blameshift was fortunate enough to get Ron on board as they launched a contest around their new single, "Came For Blood." The band's good friends at PRS Guitars supplied the canvas and Ron got to work.

"Came For Blood" came out on March 5th and Blameshift are giving away a PRS Guitar hand- painted by world famous artist Ron Williams.

More Ways To Win:

1. Enter To Win (3X Entries) here

2. Buy Merch (2X Entries) here

Winner announced end of March.