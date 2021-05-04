BLIND GUARDIAN - The Majesty Roast: Blind Guardian Espresso Now Available; Teaser Video

Blind Guardian have joined forces with the 19Grams coffee company for The Majesty Roast: Blind Guardian Espresso.

A coffee that has never been seen before! Roasted like no coffee has ever been roasted before. The Blind Guardian Espresso is here!

A message states: "Blind Guardian worked with 19grams Berlin to develop a coffee that really makes a splash and lives up to the name of espresso. Beforehand, we had an intensive discussion about what makes a good coffee. It is important to Blind Guardian and 19grams, as the roasters, that the coffee not only tastes great, but that it is also produced responsibly. That's why we chose a specialty coffee where the origin is clear, where the farmers are paid fairly and where the soil is not depleted. And here it is: the Majesty Roast.

"The Bourbon Beans have been sourced from India and bring flavours of chocolate, hazelnut, almond and spices to your cup, which gives the coffee the taste and the kick that you expect from a brilliant espresso. Crafted like a long guitar solo, roasted with skill and perseverance, this espresso is now your perfect start to the day, an after-dinner treat or a little kick whenever you want."

Packaging Design by Dirk "The Pixeleye" Behlau

Get it here, and watch a teaser video below: