BLITZ Release “Freddie Said” Single To Commemorate QUEEN Legend’s Birthday

Rising UK heavy rock trio, Blitz has released the track, “Freddie Said” – a tribute to Freddie Mercury today, which would have been the legendary frontman’s 77th birthday.

Taken from the band’s upcoming album, Kicking Up A Storm, “Freddie Said” is, “without a doubt our most complex song arrangement wise," relays guitarist, Kevin Simpson. "It's very theatrical, very Broadway, very grandiose and orchestral in its key changes and dynamics. Lyrically it's an homage to Freddie Mercury and Queen who are a major influence and inspiration on all things Blitz.”

Kicking Up A Storm is the third album for Blitz and debut for Shock Records / Vanity Music Group and consists of ten high powered melodic metal songs produced by the band at Axis Studios alongside Matt Elliss (Massive Wagons, Hell’s Addiction, TerrorVision and more). “We’ve been working with Matt Elliss for the last six years. He always gets the best out of each member pushing only to get the very best performance from you,” Simpson states.

Primed for release in November, Kicking Up A Storm shows the band going from strength to strength from earlier releases Fight to Survive and the live album Take No Prisoners.