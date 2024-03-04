BLOOD CHOKE Feat. Ex-ARTILLERY, DESTROYER 666 Members Release "Kill The Tyrant"

Blood Choke is the name of a new Danish-Swedish thrash band that has been formed by members from well-known names on the aggressive metal scene, such as Artillery, Sorcerer, Destroyer 666, Nominion, Dreadful Fate and Denied.

The band has spent the dark months of winter in the rehearsal room writing 10 thrashing songs that they look forward to recording for the upcoming debut album. "Kill The Tyrant" is one of those songs, and it is a good example of the style and heaviness the band employ in their music. Watch the video for the song from the band's rehearsal space, below:

Guitarist Kræn Meier states that Blood Choke is a band and not a side project, and that everyone is looking forward to being able to present the debut album when it comes out.

Blood Choke are:

Perra Karlsson; drums (Dreadful Fate, Nominon, Perracide, ex-Destroyer 666)

Søren Adamsen; vocals (Denied, ex-Artillery)

Justin Biggs; bass (Sorcerer, Kvaen)

Kræn Meier: guitar (Nominon, Sacrificial, Hells Domain, ex-Artillery)