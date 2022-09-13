BLOODBATH - Blood Drive & Listening Party Recap Video Posted

Death metal beasts, Bloodbath, have released a short recap from their listening party event, held last week at Duff's Brooklyn, in conjunction with the 11th Annual Duff’s Blood Drive, supporting the New York Blood Center. Watch below:

Bloodbath's sixth full-length album, Survival Of The Sickest, is available now via Napalm Records. Vicious, unrelenting, and thrillingly violent, the critically-acclaimed, cult-followed band has no limitations, leaving the scene in shreds while skillfully fusing old-school Scandinavian harshness with a dose of Floridian US death metal.

The world is in flames, and Survival Of The Sickest, produced by Bloodbath and co-produced and mixed by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios, offers no respite from the horrors of reality. Instead, with the addition of new guitarist Tomas ‘Plytet’ Åkvik (Lik) onboard, Bloodbath’s latest and greatest album gleefully confronts the slavering ghoul lurking in the shadows, and treats him to ten songs of ripping death metal frenzy. Alongside Bloodbath’s official alumni, Survival Of The Sickest boasts a smattering of irresistible cameos from the great, good and ghoulish of the metal underground, including Barney Greenway (Napalm Death), Luc Lemay (Gorguts) and Marc Grewe (Morgoth).

Bloodbath: "If there was a declaration of goods attached to this album, it would say Florida death metal exported from Sweden."

Order the album here.

Survival Of The Sickest tracklisting:

“Zombie Inferno“

“Putrefying Corpse“

“Dead Parade“

“Malignant Maggot Therapy“

“Carved“

“Born Infernal“

“To Die“

“Affliction of Extinction“

“Tales of Melting Flesh“

“Environcide“

“No God Before Me“

“No God Before Me” lyric video”:

“Carved” video:

“Zombie Inferno” video:

Bloodbath are:

Nick Holmes - vocals

Anders Nyström - guitar

Tomas Åkvik - guitar

Jonas Renkse - bass

Martin ‘Axe’ Axenrot - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)