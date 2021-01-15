BLOODBOUND To Release Creatures Of The Dark Realm Album In May; "When Fate Is Calling" Lyric Video Streaming

Swedish melodic power metal force, Bloodbound, will release their new album, Creatures Of The Dark Realm, on May 28 via AFM Records.

The band returns today with a musical highlight for every power metal fan - “When Fate Is Calling” comes as a powerful and majestic song, that almost theatrically bonds its listeners and takes them into a modern power metal world that has been created very precisely and with ultimate artistic perfection. Watch the lyric video for the song below, and pre-order the new album here.

When Bloodbound surfaced in 2005 with their debut album, Nosferatu, it was an album that celebrated the band's admiration for metal icons like Iron Maiden, Helloween and Judas Priest, recorded on a small budget with no visions of grandeur behind it. With eight studio albums, a live record and an EP under their belts since then, Bloodbound have returned in 2021 with album #9, Creatures Of The Dark Realm, and a renewed drive to take the band even further.

Creatures Of The Dark Realm descends with scarcely two years gone since Rise Of The Dragon Empire was unleashed. The three-headed songwriting team of keyboardist Fredrik Bergh, guitarist Tomas Olsson and vocalist Patrik Selleby started from scratch, compiling song ideas they collected individually and finally ending up with 11 solid in-your-face tracks kicked off by a deceptive acoustic intro.

On paper, Creatures Of The Dark Realm satisfies all the requirements of what makes a power metal band, but the listening experience is one of epic proportions. Not a single ballad in sight, the new album is an-up-tempo assault through the songs "Eyes Come Alive", "The Gargoyles Gate", "Ever Burning Flame", "The Wicked And The Weak" and the title track. Bloodbound is not afraid to change things up, however, offering up a heavy groove anthem with "Kill Or Be Killed" and straight-ahead commercial metal on first single, "When Fate Is Calling", always keeping things fresh from one song to the next.

Tracklisting:

"The Creatures Preludium"

"Creatures Of The Dark Realm"

"When Fate is Calling"

"Ever Burning Flame"

"Eyes Come Alive"

"Death Will Lead The Way"

"Gathering Of Souls"

"Kill Or Be Killed"

"The Gargoyles Gate"

"March Into War"

"Face Of Evil"

"The Wicked And The Weak"

"When Fate Is Calling" lyric video: