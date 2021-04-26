BLOODLUST To Reissue Their Back Catalog Via Skol Records

US speed / heavy metal band Bloodlust formed in 1983 in Los Angeles, California. The group was active between 1983 and 1988, and established their position in the underground by sharing the stage with Megadeth and Savatage, as well as Flotsam And Jetsam.

Bloodlust released their debut LP, Guilty As Sin, in 1986 on Metal Blade Records; two years later the band released the Terminal Velocity EP. The group recently reunited, and plays occasional live shows. Past and current Bloodlust members also played in Abattoir, Ruthless, and Bitch.

Skol Records will issue limited expanded CD editions of the band’s two original releases, re-mastered from the best existing sources by Bart Gabriel (Hexx, Militia, Cirith Ungol), including bonus tracks, and thick booklets full of previously unseen photos, lyrics, and liner notes written by members of Megadeth, Dark Angel, Bitch, and Body Count.

The Guilty As Sin LP reissue will include three bonus tracks taken from the Anti-Life demo from 1987, and the Terminal Velocity EP has been extended to the size of a full length album, as it will include five previously unreleased extra tracks – three from 1987, and two recorded in 2005. The reissues will be available on August 20th. Limited edition vinyl versions of both albums will be released by Lost Realm Records.

“Great news to hear anything new about Bloodlust. I'm sure this is going to destroy!” – Dave Mustaine of Megadeth

“So cool to see the Bloodlust boys back in action! They were good friends and played shows with us in our early Megadeth days, including the night we signed to Capitol Records at The Country Club in Los Angeles (1986). Many years, many stories later… Can't wait for a new release!” - David Ellefson of Megadeth







