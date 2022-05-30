BLOODPHEMY - Death Metal Vets Drop Music Video For "Revelation"

Dutch death metal outfit, Bloodphemy, have released the music video for their single, "Revelation" from their new album, Blood Sacrifice. Watch below.

Boasting a strong lineup, including death metal legend Bart Van Wallenberg (Neocaesar, ex-Sinister) and Arjan Van Dune (Codex Mortis, ex-Funeral Whore) to add the abysmal dark sauce. This album is produced at Soundlodge studio by Jörg Uken.

The track "Revelation" depicts the story of a Priest, who unable to sleep for many nights finally has a revelation. He realizes he must act himself if humanity is ever to be rid of sin. He sees himself as a holy weapon against sin. Guest vocals on the track are provided by by Linda Schulte.