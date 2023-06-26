BLOODY TIMES Unleash Music Video For "One Fateful Night" Feat. Former ICED EARTH Singer JOHN GREELY

Bloody Times, the explosive force in classic heavy metal, proudly presents their new music video, "One Fateful Night". The video features former Iced Earth singer John Greely, well-known from the Night Of The Stormrider era in the early 90s.

"This music video represents our most ambitious undertaking to date," says Simon Pfundstein, bassist and founder of the band.

Bloody Times channels the essence of traditional heavy metal, drawing inspiration from legendary bands such as Manowar, Iced Earth, Black Sabbath, and Judas Priest. The band's unique appeal is further amplified by their collaboration with renowned musicians across borders, including John Greely from the USA and Balazs Fleischhauer from Finland.

The song "One Fateful Night" was previously released on their latest EP, and the music video marks a significant milestone in Bloody Times' artistic journey. Combining a unique blend of geographically dispersed members and guest musicians, the band has also featured notable talents such as Tim Owens (formerly of Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Zack Stevens (formerly of Savatage), and Ross Friedman, co-founder of Manowar, on previous tracks.

For more information about Bloody Times and their upcoming releases, visit their official website at bloodytimes.net or contact them via email at info@bloodytimes.net.