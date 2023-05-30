BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Returns To Frontiers Music Srl; Special 50th Anniversary Music Packages Set For Release Later This Year

Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce that they have secured the rights to release the entire set of shows that Blue Öyster Cult held at Sony Hall in NYC in celebration of the band’s 50th Anniversary in September 2022.

BÖC celebrated their historic career milestone performing three sold-out shows in a row. Each show featured the band playing in its entirety one of their first three albums (Blue Öyster Cult, Tyranny and Mutation, and Secret Treaties), followed by a set of deep cuts and classics from their other albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard was a special guest on all three nights, as well.

The Frontiers label will release each night as a special individual package, starting with the first night before the end of 2023. But the good news for their fans is not over!

Blue Öyster Cult are working to make their fans a very special gift, the details of which will be revealed in due course. It will delight both longtime and more recent fans, and show the commitment that the Frontiers label has for the timeless music of these true rock giants. More details on this project, which promises to be truly special and unique will be released at a later date.

For over five decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed, the Long Island, NY-based band is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. They occupy a unique place in rock history, because it’s one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim and commercial success.

The band is often cited as a major influence by other acts such as Metallica, and BÖC was listed in VH1’s countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

Upon the release of BÖC’s self-titled debut album in 1972, the band was praised for its catchy-yet-heavy music and lyrics that could be provocative, terrifying, funny or ambiguous, often all in the same song. BÖC’s canon includes three stone-cold classic songs that will waft through the cosmos long after the sun has burned out: The truly haunting “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976’s Agents Of Fortune, the pummeling “Godzilla” from 1977’s Spectres, and the hypnotically melodic “Burnin’ For You” from 1981’s Fire Of Unknown Origin. Other notable BÖC songs include “Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll,” “Then Came The Last Days Of May,” “I Love The Night,” “In Thee,” “Veteran Of The Psychic Wars,” “Dominance And Submission,” “Astronomy,” “Black Blade” and “Shooting Shark.”

The intense creative vision of BÖC’s original core duo of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom is complemented by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, and the longtime rhythm section of bass guitarist Danny Miranda and drummer Jules Radino.

“We realized we’re a ‘classic rock’ band. That’s what we are, that’s what we do best, and that’s what we know,” declares the band.

They’re proud of BÖC’s classic sound, and pleased the band is creating vibrant work for disenfranchised music lovers. BÖC has always maintained a relentless touring schedule and an album of new material, The Symbol Remains, was released IN October 2020, to rave reviews.

Blue Öyster Cult are:

Eric Bloom - Guitars, Keyboards, Vocals

Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser - Guitars, Vocals

Richie Castellano - Guitars, Keyboards, Vocals

Danny Miranda - Bass, Vocals

Jules Radino - Drums