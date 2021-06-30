BODY COUNT Release Second Fan-Created Music Video For "The Hate Is Real"

As part of their music video contest, were fans could contribute and submit their very own visual work to Body Count’s song “The Hate Is Real”, the Grammy award-winning legends have now chosen the second version, which skillfully and perfectly transmits the mood and expressiveness of the track in every visual aspect.

The video was done by German filmmaker Joerg Harms (Black Vision Films) and can be seen below:

For those who haven’t had the chance yet to see the first video, which was handled by NY-based Seby Martinez, watch below:

Body Count recently confirmed that they are now officially working on their Carnivore follow-up, which will be called Merciless. Stay tuned for more news in the upcoming weeks.

Lineup:

Ice-T (vocals)

Ernie C (guitar)

Vincent Price (bass)

Ill Will (drums)

Juan Garcia (guitar)