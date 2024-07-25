Boleskine House: Former Home Of Occultist ALEISTER CROWLEY And LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE Receives Lottery Funding For Restoration Work

A charity working to restore a historic manor that once belonged to the son of a Jacobite, an occultist and a legendary rock star has received a £250,000 lotto boost, reports Sky News.

Boleskine House is more than 260 years old and overlooks Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. It was built by Archibald Campbell Fraser of Lovat - son of Simon Fraser, a Jacobite nicknamed "the Fox" who was executed for supporting Bonnie Prince Charlie. The manor has also been home to English occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

Crowley, a novelist, political theorist and mountaineer, bought the estate in 1899 and owned it until 1913. The ceremonial magician and philosopher founded the religion of Thelema, identifying himself as a prophet entrusted with guiding humanity into the "Aeon of Horus" in the early 20th century. He was once branded "the wickedest man in the world". The controversial Crowley left his mark on Boleskine House by converting a window facing Loch Ness into a door so as he could better perform his ancient rituals.

Jimmy Page - a self-described "Aleister Crowley enthusiast" - bought the manor in the 1970s and held on to it until the early 1990s. Most of the property was destroyed in a fire in 2015. It went up in flames a second time in 2019.

