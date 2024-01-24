BON JOVI Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Debut Album With Digital Deluxe, Ruby Vinyl, And Limited Edition Cassette Releases; Video Trailer

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame band, Bon Jovi, commemorates the 40th anniversary of its self-titled debut with the digital release of Bon Jovi Deluxe Edition on all streaming platforms, an exclusive limited-edition ruby color vinyl LP, and limited-edition cassette.

Bon Jovi Deluxe Edition consists of the remastered original album in addition to a total of nine bonus tracks, including unreleased studio recordings and four rare live cuts. Jon Bon Jovi co-produced Bon Jovi Deluxe Edition alongside longtime sound engineer Obie O’Brien who also mixed the bonus material.

Remastered from the original tapes, the limited-edition ruby color vinyl of the band’s original 9-track LP boasts an alternate cover design, high-end tip-on jacket, and an exclusive lithograph of an early Ross Halfin photo session.

Finally, the limited-edition cassette features all of the original album tracks with an enhanced design that now includes lyrics and the original band photo from the LP’s inner sleeve, elements missing from the original U.S. cassette release.

Listen and pre-order here.

LP / Cassette tracklisting:

Side A:

"Runaway"

"Roulette"

"She Don’t Know Me"

"Shot Through The Heart"

"Love Lies"

Side B:

"Breakout"

"Burning For Love"

"Come Back"

"Get Ready"