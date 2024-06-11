BON JOVI In Close Chart Battle For UK #1

Bon Jovi have released their 16th studio album, Forever. The album is available for order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

The race for this week's Official Number 1 album is on, reports OfficialCharts.com, as Charli xcx's BRAT closes the gap on Bon Jovi's Forever.

In today's update (June 11), Charli's sixth studio record sits just 1,300 chart units behind current frontrunners Bon Jovi, who are hoping to earn a sixth UK chart-topper with their sixteenth studio LP.

And neither act are going down without a fight. On Monday, Charli released a deluxe edition of BRAT. The snappily-titled 'Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not' includes additional tracks 'Hello goodbye', 'Guess' and 'Spring breakers'.

Though not available to purchase in the UK, Bon Jovi followed Charli's lead by dropping an extended edition of the album for US fans; including new tracks :That Was Then, This Is Now" and "Legendary" (Demo).

Should Forever maintain its lead, it'll become Bon Jovi's sixth chart-topping album in the UK. The group previously scored Number 1 records with 988’s New Jersey, 1992’s Keep The Faith, 1994 hits compilation Cross Road, 1995’s These Days and 2000 release Crush.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Legendary" video:

"We Made It Look Easy" lyric video:

"Living Proof" lyric video:

"Waves" lyric video:

"Seeds" lyric video:

"Kiss The Bride" lyric video:

"The People's House" lyric video:

"Walls Of Jericho" lyric video:

"I Wrote You A Song" lyric video:

"Living In Paradise" lyric video:

"My First Guitar" lyric video:

"Hollow Man" lyric video: