BON JOVI Release Forever Album Track By Track Video: "Seeds" - "We're Seeds, Trying To Find Our Place In The Weeds"

Bon Jovi have released a new track by track video for "Seeds", a song from their upcoming 16th studio album, Forever, arriving on June 7. Watch below:

Watch Jon Bon Jovi discuss the album's first four songs, "Legendary", "We Made It Look Easy", "Living Proof", and "Waves", below:

The new album is now available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.



“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Living Proof" lyric video:

"Legendary" video:

(Bon Jovi band photo - Mark Seliger)