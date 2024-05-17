BON JOVI Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Living Proof"

Bon Jovi have released a lyric video for "Living Proof", the new single from the band's upcoming 16th studio album, Forever, arriving on June 7. Watch the clip below.

The new album is now available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Living Proof" lyric video:

"Legendary" video:

(Bon Jovi band photo - Mark Seliger)