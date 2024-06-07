BON JOVI's Forever Album Streaming In Full With New Lyric Videos

Bon Jovi have released their 16th studio album, Forever. The band have shared lyric videos for each track on the release. Find the clips below.

The new album is available for order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

