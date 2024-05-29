BON JOVI Share Forever Album Track By Track Video: "Kiss The Bride" - "Maybe Even Consider It A Wedding Song For Someone You Know"
May 29, 2024, 7 minutes ago
Bon Jovi have released a new track by track video for "Kiss The Bride", a song from their upcoming 16th studio album, Forever, arriving on June 7. Watch below:
Watch Jon Bon Jovi discuss the album's first five songs, "Legendary", "We Made It Look Easy", "Living Proof", "Waves", and "Seeds", below:
The new album is now available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.
“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.
Forever tracklisting:
"Legendary"
"We Made It Look Easy"
"Living Proof"
"Waves"
"Seeds"
"Kiss The Bride"
"The People's House"
"Walls Of Jericho"
"I Wrote You A Song"
"Living In Paradise"
"My First Guitar"
"Hollow Man"
"Living Proof" lyric video:
"Legendary" video:
(Bon Jovi band photo - Mark Seliger)