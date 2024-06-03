BON JOVI Share Forever Album Track By Track Video: "Walls Of Jericho" - "A Big Ol' Anthemic Song Of The Strength And The Power Of People Coming Together"

June 3, 2024, 46 minutes ago

Bon Jovi have released a new track by track video for "Walls Of Jericho", a song from their upcoming 16th studio album, Forever, arriving on Friday, June 7. Watch below:

Watch Jon Bon Jovi discuss the album's first seven songs below:

The new album is now available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies.  An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy.  From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"
"We Made It Look Easy"
"Living Proof"
"Waves"
"Seeds"
"Kiss The Bride"
"The People's House"
"Walls Of Jericho"
"I Wrote You A Song"
"Living In Paradise"
"My First Guitar"
"Hollow Man"

"Living Proof" lyric video:

"Legendary" video:

(Bon Jovi band photo - Mark Seliger)



