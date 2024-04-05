BON SCOTT Had To Change Risqué Lyrics Of This AC/DC Classic To Get It Played, But It Still Didn't Chart; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the story of AC/DC’s "T.N.T.", the track that established the identity of one of the greatest bands ever. This song was designed to kick you butt. It took AC/DC to the stadiums and made ‘em the kings of hard rock. But not before lead singer Bon Scott had to change some of the risqué lyrics to get it played… but at the time it didn’t matter, "T.N.T." didn’t chart then, but decades later it has over a billions streams. "T.N.T." is driven by a sound effect that came from Bon Scott that was a happy accident. It was his reaction to the power going out, where he screamed oy! and the band turned it into a chant. With a devastating dual guitar attack between brothers Angus and Malcolm Young and Bon’s voice that sounds like the engine of a Ferrari, get ready to run for your life... cause the man is back in town... next on Professor Of Rock."