BONDED Feat. Former SODOM, SUICIDAL ANGELS Members Announce Sophomore Album, Into Blackness; "Into The Blackness Of A Wartime Night" Lyric Video Streaming

Germany’s thrash metallers, Bonded, are pleased to announce the worldwide release of their sophomore album, Into Blackness, on November 12 via Century Media Records.

Bonded, the group by former Sodom members Bernd “Bernemann” Kost (Guitars) and Markus “Makka” Freiwald (Drums) alongside second guitarist Chris Tsitsis (ex-Suicidal Angels), bassist Marc Hauschild and vocalist Ingo Bajonczak (Assassin), have decided to stick to their guns and once again collaborated with producer Cornelius Rambadt (Sodom, Disbelief, Onkel Tom) at the Rambado Recording Studio in Essen, Germany and also had Björn Gooßes / Killustrations (Aborted, The Crown, Carnal Forge) create the album’s artwork, just like on their Rest In Violence debut album from 2020.

A first single for Into Blackness has been released and “Into The Blackness Of A Wartime Night” can be seen in a lyric clip designed by Cloud Music Typography below.

Bonded checked in with the following comment about the track: “We are happy and proud to present you a first song of the upcoming Bonded album Into Blackness. Entitled 'Into The Blackness Of A Wartime Night', this track contains all of the musical trademarks by Bonded at once: It’s riff-oriented, fast, with plenty of tempo changes and displaying a permanent contrast between brutality and melody. The intense lead guitar dueling and above all the memorable, powerful vocal lines make this a great representation of the new album. And this song could almost be understood as the album’s title track, as it is lyrically part of the 4-track war-themed storyline centerpiece inspired by the fictional book “The Division Of The Damned” by Richard Rhys Jones. We hope you enjoy this first foretaste of the album…and look out, as there is more coming your way soon!”

The album’s limited first-pressing CD edition will come with O-Card packaging, a sticker and two bonus tracks: "Humanity On Sale" and "Will To Survive". Into Blackness will also be available as 180g black vinyl on the LP format. Pre-order here.

Into Blackness tracklisting:

"The Arsonist"

"Watch (While The World Burns)"

"Lilith (Queen Of Blood)"

"The Holy Whore"

"Division Of The Damned"

"Into The Blackness Of A Wartime Night"

"Destroy The Things I Love"

"Final Stand"

"Ill-Minded Freak"

"Way Of The Knife"

"The Eyes Of Madness"

"Humanity On Sale (First pressing CD bonus track)

"Will To Survive" (First pressing CD bonus track)

"Into The Blackness Of A Wartime Night" lyric video:

Bonded lineup (from left to right on photo by Sebastian “Konz” Konopka):

Markus “Makka” Freiwald – Drums

Chris Tsitsis – Guitar

Ingo Bajonczak – Vocals

Marc Hauschild – Bass

Bernd “Bernemann” Kost – Guitar