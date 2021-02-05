BONFIRE Debut Music Video For New Song "American Nights"

German rockers, Bonfire, have released a video for "American Nights", taken from their upcoming new record Roots, to be released on February 26 via AFM Records. Pre-order Roots here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Starin' Eyes"

"American Nights"

"Let Me Be Your Water"

"Price Of Lovin' You"

"Comin' Home"

"Ready 4 Reaction"

"Give It A Try"

"Sleeping All Alone"

"Who's Foolin' Who"

"Why Is It Never Enough"

"Fantasy"

CD2

"When An Old Man Cries"

"Love Don't Lie"

"Lonely Nights"

"Under Blue Skies"

"You Make Me Feel"

"No More"

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Without You"

"Your Love Is Heaven To Me"

"Piece Of My Heart"

"Youngbloods"

"Our Hearts Don't Feel The Same"

"Wolfmen"

"American Nights" video:

"Love Don't Lie" video: