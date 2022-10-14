BONFIRE Release Re-Recorded Charity Single "Freedom Is My Belief"; Music Video

German rockers, Bonfire, have released the charity single, "Freedom Is My Belief", in support for and with Ukraine dhildren.

In cooperation with Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe e. V., Bonfire finance the "Farba Project" with donations in order to help traumatized children and young people from Ukraine. Today, the band reissued the song "Freedom Is My Belief " (originally released on their 1989 album Point Blank), now re-recorded with the current lineup.

"Ever since Russia's terrible war of aggression in Ukraine started, I've been thinking again and again - how can we, Bonfire, help," Bonfire guitarist and founding member Hans Ziller comments. "In fact, it can only be the innocent children who need our help. I have been in contact with the Johanniter, who take care of children traumatized by war, for a long time. While recording our song Freedom Is My belief, I had the idea of ​​having these children sing along in the chorus. I think, every day that distracts you from this war can help in some way. We just wanted to give these kids 2 nice days."

What does it take to live

under clear blue skies

Freedom is my belief

For you I die

All proceeds from the single and video will go entirely to the children. Says Ziller: "They will be handed over by me personally. So please download the song, and share and stream the video as often as possible! The kids will thank you."

Get the song on all digital platforms here, and watch a video below.

For donations please use the following donation account:

Recipient: Spendenkonto bei der Bank für Sozialwirtschaft

IBAN: DE49 3702 0500 0004 3044 01

BIC: BFSWDE33XXX

Codeword: FREEDOM