Brave History April 16th, 2021 - SCORPIONS, LEE KERSLAKE, FATES WARNING, AMON AMARTH, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY, ANNIHILATOR, MAYHEM, PAIN, SHINING, W.A.S.P., EMPEROR, SKID ROW, JEFF LOOMIS, And More!

April 16, 2021, 16 minutes ago

Happy 33rd Birthday SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988

R.I.P. Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) – April 16th, 1947 – September 19th, 2020

Happy 63rd Birthday Mark Zonder (FATES WARNING, WARLORD, DRAMATICA) - April 16th, 1958

Happy 47th Birthday Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974

Happy 37th Birthday VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984

Happy 37th Birthday SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984

Happy 31st Birthday BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990

Happy 14th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013

More April 16th releases:

Happy 9th Birthday (2012)
GORY BLISTER’s Earth-Sick
ANATHEMA’s Weather Systems 



