Brave History April 16th, 2021 - SCORPIONS, LEE KERSLAKE, FATES WARNING, AMON AMARTH, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY, ANNIHILATOR, MAYHEM, PAIN, SHINING, W.A.S.P., EMPEROR, SKID ROW, JEFF LOOMIS, And More!
April 16, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Happy 33rd Birthday SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988
R.I.P. Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) – April 16th, 1947 – September 19th, 2020
Happy 63rd Birthday Mark Zonder (FATES WARNING, WARLORD, DRAMATICA) - April 16th, 1958
Happy 47th Birthday Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974
Happy 37th Birthday VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984
Happy 37th Birthday SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984
Happy 31st Birthday BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990
Happy 14th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013
More April 16th releases:
Happy 9th Birthday (2012)
GORY BLISTER’s Earth-Sick
ANATHEMA’s Weather Systems