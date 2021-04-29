Brave History April 29th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!

April 29, 2021, 4 minutes ago

Brave History April 29th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981

Happy 48th Birthday "Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973

Happy 64th Birthday Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957

Happy 55th Birthday Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966

Happy 39th Birthday Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982

Happy 44th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977

Happy 24th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997

Happy 13th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014

More April 29th releases:

Happy 13th Birthday SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - 2008
Happy 12th Birthday IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - 2009

Happy 10th Birthday (2011)
CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp
TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral

Happy 7th Birthday EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – 2014



FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

REALITY GREY - "Powerblast"

