Brave History April 29th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!
April 29, 2021, 4 minutes ago
Happy 40th Birthday VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981
Happy 48th Birthday "Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973
Happy 64th Birthday Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957
Happy 55th Birthday Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966
Happy 39th Birthday Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982
Happy 44th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977
Happy 24th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997
Happy 13th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014
More April 29th releases:
Happy 13th Birthday SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - 2008
Happy 12th Birthday IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - 2009
Happy 10th Birthday (2011)
LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill
CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp
TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral
Happy 7th Birthday EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – 2014