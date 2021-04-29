Brave History April 29th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981



Happy 48th Birthday "Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973



Happy 64th Birthday Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957



Happy 55th Birthday Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966



Happy 39th Birthday Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982



Happy 44th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977



Happy 24th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997



Happy 12th Birthday JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014



More April 29th releases:

Happy 13th Birthday SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - 2008

Happy 12th Birthday IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - 2009



Happy 10th Birthday (2011)

CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp

TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral

Happy 7th Birthday EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – 2014