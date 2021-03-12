Brave History March 12th, 2021 - KISS, IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, ANGEL WITCH, DIAMOND HEAD, BULLETBOYS, NIGHTRAGE, ADRENALINE MOB, And More!
March 12, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Happy 25th Birthday KISS Unplugged - March 12th, 1996
Happy 65th Birthday Stephen Percy "Steve" Harris (IRON MAIDEN) - March 12th, 1956
Happy 60th Birthday Minoru Niihara (LOUDNESS) - March 12th 1960
R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN, TRUST, DESPERADO): March 8th, 1957 – March 12th, 2013
Happy 39th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD's Borrowed Time - March 12th, 1982
Happy 30th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Freakshow – March 12th, 1991
Happy 14th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s A New Disease Is Born - March 12th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday ANGEL WITCH’s As Above, So Below – March 12th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Covertá – March 12th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday SHADE EMPIRE’s Zero Nexus - March 12th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday (March 12th, 2012)
ENCHAIN THEORY’s Life…And All It Entails
GOROD’s A Perfect Absolution
SIGH’s In Somniphobia
Happy 8th Birthday COMMON DEAD’s Allegorize – March 12th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday ON THORNS I LAY’s Aegean Sorrow – March 12th, 2018