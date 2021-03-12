Brave History March 12th, 2021 - KISS, IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, ANGEL WITCH, DIAMOND HEAD, BULLETBOYS, NIGHTRAGE, ADRENALINE MOB, And More!

March 12, 2021, 16 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities iron maiden loudness angel witch diamond head kiss bulletboys nightrage adrenaline mob rammstein

Happy 25th Birthday KISS Unplugged - March 12th, 1996

Happy 65th Birthday Stephen Percy "Steve" Harris (IRON MAIDEN) - March 12th, 1956

Happy 60th Birthday Minoru Niihara (LOUDNESS) - March 12th 1960

R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN, TRUST, DESPERADO): March 8th, 1957 – March 12th, 2013

Happy 39th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD's Borrowed Time - March 12th, 1982

Happy 30th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Freakshow – March 12th, 1991

Happy 14th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s A New Disease Is Born - March 12th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday ANGEL WITCH’s As Above, So Below – March 12th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Covertá – March 12th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday SHADE EMPIRE’s Zero Nexus - March 12th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday (March 12th, 2012)
ENCHAIN THEORY’s Life…And All It Entails 
GOROD’s A Perfect Absolution 
SIGH’s In Somniphobia 

Happy 8th Birthday COMMON DEAD’s Allegorize – March 12th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday ON THORNS I LAY’s Aegean Sorrow – March 12th, 2018



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

