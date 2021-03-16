Brave History March 16th, 2021 - ACCEPT, HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, REO SPEEDWAGON, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!

March 16, 2021, an hour ago

Brave History March 16th, 2021 - ACCEPT, HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, REO SPEEDWAGON, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!

Happy 40th Birthday ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981

Happy 67th Birthday Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954

Happy Birthday 30th Birthday Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991

Happy 72nd Birthday Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948

Happy 68th Birthday Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963

R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012

Happy 43rd Birthday REO SPEEDWAGON’S You Can Tune A Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish - March 16th, 1978

Happy 14th Birthday SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday THE CROWN’s Cobra Speed Venom – March 16th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday LITTLE CAESAR’s Eight – March 16th, 2018

More releases on this day:

Happy 3rd Birthday (March 16th, 2018)
MONOTHEIST’s Scourge
NORTHLANE’s Analog Future
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS’ Stone Temple Pilots
SUSPERIA’s The Lyricist 



BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

