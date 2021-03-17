Brave History March 17th, 2021 - BLACK STAR RIDERS, LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS, VIXEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, TWISTED SISTER, VAN HALEN, BELIEVER, KYLESA, GUS G., MOONSPELL And More!

March 17, 2021, 15 minutes ago

Happy 70th Birthday Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951

Happy 63rd Birthday Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958

Happy 62nd Birthday Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959

Happy 59th Birthday Janet Patricia Gardner (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962

Happy 59th Birthday Roxy Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962

Happy 42nd Birthday BAD COMPANY’s Desolation Angels - March 17th, 1979

Happy 31st Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990

Happy 29th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992

Happy 23rd Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998 

Happy 12th Birthday BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday OBITUARY’s Obituary – March 17th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT’s Mohalepte – March 17th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday (March 17th, 2017)
THE CHARM THE FURY’s The Sick, Dumb & Happy 
DEAD NEANDERTHALS’ Craters 
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s The Great Collapse 
KING OF ASGARD’s Tauder (EP) 
THE RAVEN AGE’s Darkness Will Rise 
RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA’s Cursed 
SAILLE’s Gnosis
VANGOUGH’s Warpaint 
WOE’s Hope Attrition 



BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

