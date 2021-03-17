Brave History March 17th, 2021 - BLACK STAR RIDERS, LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS, VIXEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, TWISTED SISTER, VAN HALEN, BELIEVER, KYLESA, GUS G., MOONSPELL And More!
March 17, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Happy 70th Birthday Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951
Happy 63rd Birthday Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958
Happy 62nd Birthday Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959
Happy 59th Birthday Janet Patricia Gardner (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962
Happy 59th Birthday Roxy Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962
Happy 42nd Birthday BAD COMPANY’s Desolation Angels - March 17th, 1979
Happy 31st Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990
Happy 29th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992
Happy 23rd Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998
Happy 12th Birthday BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday OBITUARY’s Obituary – March 17th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT’s Mohalepte – March 17th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday (March 17th, 2017)
THE CHARM THE FURY’s The Sick, Dumb & Happy
DEAD NEANDERTHALS’ Craters
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s The Great Collapse
KING OF ASGARD’s Tauder (EP)
THE RAVEN AGE’s Darkness Will Rise
RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA’s Cursed
SAILLE’s Gnosis
VANGOUGH’s Warpaint
WOE’s Hope Attrition