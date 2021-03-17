Brave History March 17th, 2021 - BLACK STAR RIDERS, LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS, VIXEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, TWISTED SISTER, VAN HALEN, BELIEVER, KYLESA, GUS G., MOONSPELL And More!

Happy 70th Birthday Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951



Happy 63rd Birthday Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958



Happy 62nd Birthday Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959



Happy 59th Birthday Janet Patricia Gardner (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962



Happy 59th Birthday Roxy Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962



Happy 42nd Birthday BAD COMPANY’s Desolation Angels - March 17th, 1979



Happy 31st Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990



Happy 29th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992



Happy 23rd Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998



Happy 12th Birthday BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009



Happy 12th Birthday KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009



Happy 12th Birthday STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday OBITUARY’s Obituary – March 17th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT’s Mohalepte – March 17th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday (March 17th, 2017)

THE CHARM THE FURY’s The Sick, Dumb & Happy

DEAD NEANDERTHALS’ Craters

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s The Great Collapse

KING OF ASGARD’s Tauder (EP)

THE RAVEN AGE’s Darkness Will Rise

RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA’s Cursed

SAILLE’s Gnosis

VANGOUGH’s Warpaint

WOE’s Hope Attrition