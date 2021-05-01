Brave History May 1st, 2021 - HEATHEN, ZEBRA, DANGER DANGER, TRIXTER, DOUBLE DEALER, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, RUSH, BUCKETHEAD, And DELAIN
May 1, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 34th Birthday HEATHEN's Breaking The Silence - May 1st, 1987
Happy 68th Birthday Felix Hanemann (ZEBRA) - May 1st, 1953
Happy 57th Birthday Bruno Ravel (DANGER DANGER) - May 1st, 1964
Happy 53rd Birthday Mark “Gus” Scott (TRIXTER) - May 1st 1968
Happy 51st Birthday Norifumi Shima (DOUBLE DEALER, CONCERTO MOON) - May 1, 1970
Happy 38th Birthday LITA FORD’s Out For Blood – May 1st, 1983
Happy 31st Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's When The Storm Comes Down - May 1st, 1990
Happy 14th Birthday RUSH's Snakes & Arrows - May 1st, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s A Real Diamond In The Rough – May 1st, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday DELAIN’s Interlude (compilation) – May 1st, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday VADER’s Solitude In Madness – May 1st, 2020
More May 1st releases:
Happy 3rd Birthday (2018)
THOU’s The House Primordial (EP)
TWILIGHT’s Trident Death Rattle (EP)
Happy 1st Birthday (2020)
HAVOK’s V
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Atonement II: B-Sides For Charity (EP)
ORANGE GOBLIN’s Rough & Ready, Live & Loud
WITCHCRAFT’s Black Metal