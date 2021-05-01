Brave History May 1st, 2021 - HEATHEN, ZEBRA, DANGER DANGER, TRIXTER, DOUBLE DEALER, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, RUSH, BUCKETHEAD, And DELAIN

May 1, 2021, an hour ago

Happy 34th Birthday HEATHEN's Breaking The Silence - May 1st, 1987



Happy 68th Birthday Felix Hanemann (ZEBRA) - May 1st, 1953



Happy 57th Birthday Bruno Ravel (DANGER DANGER) - May 1st, 1964



Happy 53rd Birthday Mark “Gus” Scott (TRIXTER) - May 1st 1968



Happy 51st Birthday Norifumi Shima (DOUBLE DEALER, CONCERTO MOON) - May 1, 1970



Happy 38th Birthday LITA FORD’s Out For Blood – May 1st, 1983



Happy 31st Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's When The Storm Comes Down - May 1st, 1990



Happy 14th Birthday RUSH's Snakes & Arrows - May 1st, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s A Real Diamond In The Rough – May 1st, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday DELAIN’s Interlude (compilation) – May 1st, 2013



Happy 1st Birthday VADER’s Solitude In Madness – May 1st, 2020



More May 1st releases:

Happy 3rd Birthday (2018)

THOU’s The House Primordial (EP)

TWILIGHT’s Trident Death Rattle (EP)

Happy 1st Birthday (2020)

HAVOK’s V

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Atonement II: B-Sides For Charity (EP)

ORANGE GOBLIN’s Rough & Ready, Live & Loud

WITCHCRAFT’s Black Metal