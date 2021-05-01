Brave History May 1st, 2021 - HEATHEN, ZEBRA, DANGER DANGER, TRIXTER, DOUBLE DEALER, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, RUSH, BUCKETHEAD, And DELAIN

May 1, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities lita ford zebra danger danger trixter double dealer heathen flotsam and jetsam rush buckethead delain

Happy 34th Birthday HEATHEN's Breaking The Silence - May 1st, 1987

Happy 68th Birthday Felix Hanemann (ZEBRA) - May 1st, 1953

Happy 57th Birthday Bruno Ravel (DANGER DANGER) - May 1st, 1964

Happy 53rd Birthday Mark “Gus” Scott (TRIXTER) - May 1st 1968

Happy 51st Birthday Norifumi Shima (DOUBLE DEALER, CONCERTO MOON) - May 1, 1970

Happy 38th Birthday LITA FORD’s Out For Blood – May 1st, 1983

Happy 31st Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's When The Storm Comes Down - May 1st, 1990

Happy 14th Birthday RUSH's Snakes & Arrows - May 1st, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s A Real Diamond In The Rough – May 1st, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday DELAIN’s Interlude (compilation) – May 1st, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday VADER’s Solitude In Madness – May 1st, 2020 

More May 1st releases:

Happy 3rd Birthday (2018)
THOU’s The House Primordial (EP)
TWILIGHT’s Trident Death Rattle (EP)

Happy 1st Birthday (2020)
HAVOK’s V
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Atonement II: B-Sides For Charity (EP)
ORANGE GOBLIN’s Rough & Ready, Live & Loud
WITCHCRAFT’s Black Metal 



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews