BRET MICHAELS And POISON’s Music Catalogs Surpass 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Bret Michaels, who is currently on his Parti-Gras 2.0 2024 Tour, has produced a night of all killer, no filler and the summer’s feel good, singalong music festival featuring all the iconic hits that fans love.

As Bret Michaels and Poison’s catalogs of songs join an elite club on Spotify crossing over 1 billion streams, the Parti-Gras, created by Bret, brings together all original artists singing their biggest hits – Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Don Felder formerly of the Eagles & country sensation Chris Janson – not to mention the many special surprise friends who join Michaels on stage, to create the high-energy concerts that Michaels is known for.

Michaels states, “I’m forever grateful to all the family, friends and fans that have listened to the music and continue to rock the Parti-Gras music festivals.”

Check out all the Pardi-Gras 2024 dates at bretmichaels.com.