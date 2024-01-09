BRIAN TARQUIN & HEAVY FRIENDS' Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes Album Out This Month; Guests Include Members Of DEEP PURPLE, MEGADETH, SUPERTRAMP, And More

Lifting up our veterans through music is something that Brian Tarquin & his Heavy Friends will do until there are no more wars. Brian’s friends include superhero musicians that love working with him on a number of albums he’s released from hard rock to jazz over the past (20) years).

"Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes (out January 19, on Downtown Music/Dashgo Distribution) honors military soldiers who defend our freedoms. I wanted a true star-studded musician tribute of soaring instrumental songs. So, I was very fortune to get such iconic players as Jean Luc Ponty, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford and Steve Morse to help me express our gratitude."

A heavy and glorious fusion-prog collection, Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes is Brian and his friends (Jean Luc Ponty, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford (Miles Davis), Steve Morse (Deep Purple), Dean Brown (David Sanborn), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Chris Poland (Megadeth), John Tropea (Billy Cobham), Steve Kindler (Jeff Beck), Carl Verheyen (Supertramp) & Larry McCray (John Mayall), the late Phil Naro, and the Budapest Symphony Orchestra) latest collaborative album.

Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes' mission is to support the charity, Hope For The Warriors, who provide medical care, mental health counseling, professional training and education, physical conditioning and transition services for wounded, ill, and injured Marines and Navy members.

Find the Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes special donation page here.

Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes was produced, engineered and composed entirely by Brian Tarquin. Well-connected with star musicians, he is a one-man army playing all instruments except drums where studio drummer Reggie Pryor lends his services. The album was recorded in Tarquin’s Jungle Room Studios on 2" analog tape through a vintage Trident London 24 console and a host of analog outboard gear. Brian transferred the recording to either Pro Tools or Logic, finishing the recording digitally. He lastly recorded all final mixes down to an Ampex 440C ¼" 2 track analog tape.

Brian Tarquin has won three Emmy's for "Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series" and has been nominated for an Emmy six times. In 2022 & 2023 the Josie Music Awards nominated Tarquin for "Musician of the Year (Guitar)" and "Music Producer of the Year." Additionally, in 2023 the Josie Music Awards nominated Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends: Brothers In Arms for "Instrumental Album of the Year" and "Music Video of the Year" for "Speed of Sound" featuring Joe Satriani. Resulting in Satriani and Tarquin winning Best Video award in 2023. In 2019 Tarquin received a Global Music Gold Award for his release Orlando In Heaven for "Best Album." In 2023 the Hollywood Independent Music Awards nominated his company BHP Music-Guitar Trax Records for "Independent Record Label of the Year."

Tracklisting:

"Behind The Iron Curtain" w/ Chris Poland

"Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes" w/ Jean Luc Ponty

"Common Valor" w/ Larry McCray

"Faith & Hope" w/ Steve Morse & John Tropea

"The Gates Of Valhalla" w/ Eric Johnson & Dean Brown

"La Sierre Del Norte" w/ Carl Verheyen

"Quiet Desperation" w/ Robben Ford

"A Soldier’s Journey" w/ Steve Kindler & Budapest Symphony Orchestra

"These Colors Don’t Run" w/ Steve Morse & Phil Naro

Quotes from artists on Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes:

"'Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes' is the song that inspired me the most to play on when Brian asked me to collaborate on his album, and I am very happy to be part of this project to help U.S. Veterans get what they need." - Jean Luc Ponty

"Brian Tarquin’s superb latest offering is brimming with fresh, funky, killer grooves and majestic soaring guitar melodies featuring French virtuoso violinist Jean Luc Ponty, shredding it up on Beyond The Warrior Eyes." - Hal Lindes (Dire Straits)

"It's always my pleasure to play on anything Brian brings my way, but this particular project I felt was a bit more important. Here we honor our veterans for their courage and sacrifice." - Chris Poland (Megadeth)

"Brian is a great guy to work with and is very versatile at all parts of this music business. Kudos to Phil Naro, coming up with another great vocal part for 'These Colors Don't Run'!" - Steve Morse (Deep Purple)

"Collaborating on 'La Sierra del Norte' with Brian was a joy. The challenge was to play as melodic as possible in 6/8 time with a completely different tone than the melody." - Carl Verheyen (Supertramp)

"Brian has put together a stellar group of guitarists and provided wonderful vehicles for creative improvisation. I'm thrilled to be a part of the project and this worthy cause." - Dean Brown (David Sanborn)