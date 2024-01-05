BRING ME THE HORIZON Release New Single “Kool-Aid”
The mighty Bring Me The Horizon kick off 2024 with the release of a mammoth new single “Kool-Aid”, out today via RCA/Sony Music. The official video for “Kool-Aid” will follow the release, watch the lyric video below.
The band had a monumental 2023 that comprised of a plethora of sold-out shows (including their triumphant headline performance at Download), the Fall Out Boy stadium U.S. tour and most recently a tour of Asia and headline slot at NEX_FEST Japan, which they also curated. They are set to smash more milestones this year with a sold-out UK tour that includes two nights at the 02 (selling over 110 K tickets the first day they went on sale). Their highly anticipated new studio album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn will also be released this year.
“Kool-Aid” follows “DArkSide”, “LosT”, “AmEN!”, “DiE4u” and “sTraNgeRs”, part of the globally acclaimed Post Human series, which has streamed over a massive 350M times before album release.
UK tour dates:
January
9 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
10 – Bournemouth – BIC
12 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena
13 – Manchester – AO Arena
14 – Glasgow – OVO Arena
16 – Newcastle – Utilita Arena
17 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena
19 – Sheffield – FlyDSA Arena
20 – London – O2 Arena
21 – London – O2 Arena
23 – Dublin – 3 Arena