BRING ME THE HORIZON Release New Single “Kool-Aid”

The mighty Bring Me The Horizon kick off 2024 with the release of a mammoth new single “Kool-Aid”, out today via RCA/Sony Music. The official video for “Kool-Aid” will follow the release, watch the lyric video below.

The band had a monumental 2023 that comprised of a plethora of sold-out shows (including their triumphant headline performance at Download), the Fall Out Boy stadium U.S. tour and most recently a tour of Asia and headline slot at NEX_FEST Japan, which they also curated. They are set to smash more milestones this year with a sold-out UK tour that includes two nights at the 02 (selling over 110 K tickets the first day they went on sale). Their highly anticipated new studio album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn will also be released this year.

“Kool-Aid” follows “DArkSide”, “LosT”, “AmEN!”, “DiE4u” and “sTraNgeRs”, part of the globally acclaimed Post Human series, which has streamed over a massive 350M times before album release.

UK tour dates:

January

9 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

10 – Bournemouth – BIC

12 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena

13 – Manchester – AO Arena

14 – Glasgow – OVO Arena

16 – Newcastle – Utilita Arena

17 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

19 – Sheffield – FlyDSA Arena

20 – London – O2 Arena

21 – London – O2 Arena

23 – Dublin – 3 Arena