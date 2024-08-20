BROTHERS OF METAL Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 14th, Swedish metal vikings Brothers Of Metal performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Death of the God of Light"

"Prophecy of Ragnarök"

"Njord"

"Ride of the Valkyries"

"Powersnake"

"Theft of the Hammer"

"Concerning Norns"

"Yggdrasil"

"The Other Son Of Odin"

"The Mead Song"

"One"

"Defenders of Valhalla"

November 1, 2024 will see Brothers Of Metal release their forthcoming album, entitled Fimbulvinter, via AFM Records. Pre-order here.

Following the previously-released first album appetizer "Heavy Metal Viking", today, Brothers Of Metal are premiering a lyric video for their latest single "Nanna's Fate".

Vocalist Mats Nilsson reveals: “‘Nanna's Fate’ is very special for me since some parts of the song was written already 25 years ago. The intro I wrote when I was 15 but I never found the right song to connect it with until me, Ylva Dawid started writing the song. The lyrical theme is about a love so strong that it persist even through death. The god Balder dies and on his funeral ceremony his wife Nanna dies from sorrow as his ship is set ablaze. She is put together with him on his ship so that they can reunited in death."

Brothers Of Metal's Fimbulvinter showcases all of the eight-piece’s strengths, but also includes some significant new elements.

“The core sound is still there, but we’ve also evolved as songwriters, so the songs have more depth and width than before,” Nilsson points out. “Our songs follow the same themes as before even though we’ve ventured into new territories and explored new stories, as it were. We always aim to have one song that fits everyone on each album, with the result that our hymns tend to sound like a lot of different genres of metal. That’s how we like it. We’re Brothers Of Metal, we can play whatever we want to!”



Most of the songs for the record were penned by guitarist Dawid Grahn and singer Ylva Eriksson. The other band members were also involved in the songwriting process, namely Mats Nilsson and Joakim Lindbäck Eriksson (both vocals), guitarist Pähr Nilsson, bassist Emil Wärmedal, drummer Johan Johansson and some additions from new live guitarist Christian Larsson.

Fimbulvinter was recorded at the Massiv Musik’s Studio in Mockfjärd, Sweden and, like its predecessors, produced by Erik Berglund. Artist Sallai Péter contributed the cover design again, emphasising the tracks’ Nordic flair visually.

Finally, one question remains to be answered: What exactly is a ‘fimbulvinter’? Mats Nilsson explains: “Fimbulvinter is ‘the great winter’ in Norse mythology. A winter that is colder and darker than all other winters and lasts for three years. It’s one of the first significant indications that Ragnarök is coming.”

Tracklisting:

“Sowilo”

“Flight Of The Ravens”

“Giantslayer”

“Heart Of Stone”

“Rivers Of Gold”

“Blood Red Sky”

“Ratatosk”

“Chasing Light”

“Heavy Metal Viking”

“The Other Son Of Odin”

“Berserkir”

“Nanna’s Fate”

“Fimbulvinter”

“Nanna’s Fate” video:

“Heavy Metal Viking” video:

Brothers Of Metal lineup:

Ylva Eriksson (vocals)

Joakim Lindbäck Eriksson (vocals)

Mats Nilsson (vocals)

Dawid Grahn (guitar)

Pähr Nilsson (guitar)

Emil Wärmedal (bass)

Johan Johansson (drums)

Christian Larsson (live/guitar)