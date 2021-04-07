BRUCE KULICK – Former KISS Guitarist Announces Live In Las Vegas Concert Stream With TODD KERNS

Join Bruce Kulick (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad), Todd “Dammit” Kerns and Bruce’s wife Lisa Lane Kulick for an extra special performance - Bruce Kulick Live In Las Vegas. Filmed at the Marquee Club's Library inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino. The event premieres April 16 at 9 PM ET.

The show will be available for purchase and to enjoy until the end of April. They perform music from KISS, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Who, Elvis Presley and more. Purchase a ticket at Meethook.live.

"Here's my black Gibson Moderne, part of the company's futuristic line of guitars," says former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick in the March 2021 edition of KISS Guitar Of The Month, which can be seen below.

"This one toured with me in the UK with KISS and was featured in some photo shoots as well. A great sounding Korina wood guitar with it's own KISSTORY as well as odd 'Gumby' shape!"