Brutal Death Of AC/DC Manager CRISPIN DYE Detailed At Gay Hate Inquiry

A NSW Police task force ruled there was "insufficient information" to establish whether former AC/DC manager Crispin Dye's death was the result of a hate crime but it had not tested his blood-stained clothes, reports ABC.net.au.

An inquiry has heard the jeans and shirt Mr Dye was wearing when fatally assaulted in Sydney 30 years ago were never sent for examination through three separate police probes and a coronial inquest. Nor were two pieces of paper stashed in his shirt - including one with a name and number scribbled on it - ever located or categorized by investigators.

The 41-year-old's death is among dozens of historical killings subject to a special commission into suspected LGBT hate crimes in NSW between 1970 and 2010.

He was out with friends in Surry Hills and Darlinghurst before being attacked and robbed by unknown men in the early hours of December 23, 1993. Police found the musician unconscious near Kinselas Hotel about 4:30am, before he was transported to hospital.

Mr Dye, who was celebrating the release of his first solo album under the name Chris Kemp, died from head injuries two days later, on Christmas Day. He also managed Rose Tattoo during his long career in the industry.

The special commission before Justice John Sackar has heard the Cairns local travelled to Sydney to visit his mother before the incident. Counsel Assisting Peter Gray SC told the inquiry during his opening address in November that there had been an initial police investigation followed by a coronial inquest in 1994 and 1995.

A person of interest was identified in 1994. The case was reopened in 1999 but no one was ever charged.

