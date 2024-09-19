BRYMIR Debut "Rift Between Us" Lyric Video

Helsinki, Finland-based melodic death metal force, Brymir, have released a lyric video for "Rift Between Us", cut from the band’s fourth full-length, Voices In The Sky, released via Napalm Records in August 2022.

Says the band: "To send us off on our EU/UK tour, and to slowly bid our Voices In The Sky era farewell as we're knee deep in pre-production for the next album, we present you the official lyric video for the "ballad" of our 4th album, 'Rift Between Us'. Raise your horns and your lighters, and don't feel shy about shedding a tear or two! "

Singer Viktor Gullichsen adds: "“This song, as every song we write, is based on events and feelings from our lives. “Rift Between Us” is a sad tale about how friendship or love changes over time and even though this song is written a few years back, the subject is yet again relevant for us on a personal level. Every relationship will not withstand the ups and downs of life and we just have to learn to accept it. We need to learn to let go and to let the end of that love unfold, or one may be stuck in painful limbo. The video shows two stars drifting away from each other - and as the topic and the cosmic theme is currently so relevant for us, I suggest you stay tuned for more melancholy on an interstellar scale… as this story and it’s premise will be continued upon!”

Walking the line between melodic death metal and traditional genres like folk and classical music Brymir continuously pioneer the limits of the genre, dashing ahead with their notorious sound. Mixing endless riffs, with catchy choruses, blistering solos and a flawless production, the unit creates skillful soundscapes of pure epicness.

Voices In The Sky tracklisting:

"Voices In The Sky"

"Forged In War"

"Fly With Me"

"Herald Of Aegir"

"Rift Between Us"

"Landfall"

"Borderland"

"Far From Home"

"Seeds Of Downfall"

"All As One"

"Diabolis Interium" (Bonus)

Lineup:

Viktor Gullichsen - vocals

Joona Björkroth - guitars, backing vocals

Sean Haslam - guitars

Jarkko Niemi – bass, backing vocals

Patrik Fält - drums