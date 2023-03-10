BUCKCHERRY Confirm June 2 Release For Vol. 10 Album; "Good Time" Music Video Posted

Buckcherry will release their tenth studio album, entitled Vol. 10, on June 2. The 11-song album features 10 new Buckcherry originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer of 69".

The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album will be released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world. The album is available for pre-order here, and here.

Premiering today is the video for the first single, "Good Time". The video, directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts, was shot in Los Angeles. Watch below.

Vol. 10 tracklisting:

"This And That"

"Good Time"

"Keep On Fighting"

"Turn It On"

"Feels Like Love"

"One And Only"

"Shine Your Light"

"Let's Get Wild"

"With You"

"Pain"

"Summer Of '69"

"Good Time" video:

After performing 238 shows in support of their previous album, Hellbound, the band is again preparing for extensive touring in support of Vol. 10. Touring kicks off on March 9 in Bowler, WI, co-headlining with Skid Row. Tour dates, tickets, and VIP packages can be found here.