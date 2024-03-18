BUCKETHEAD Is Playing A CAVE In Tennessee!

Today it was announced that Buckethead is playing a show inside a CAVE in Tennessee on Friday, July 26th. The venue is called The Caverns. It's an indie venue, located between Nashville and Chattanooga in the middle of nowhere — Grundy County. The "city" The Caverns calls home is Pelham, TN with 334 residents. We're talking about a destination venue that's very much off the beaten path.

A venue pre-sale begins this Thursday, March 21st at 10AM CT, here's the sign-up link to register for an early access code.

Tickets, camping passes (yes, on-site camping is available), yurts and other up-grades go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 22nd at 10AM CT at this location.

Buckethead at a bucket list venue inside a cave — this is going to be epic!

Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination for live music in beautiful natural settings above and below ground, home of the PBS television series The Caverns Sessions (formerly Bluegrass Underground), and a magical cave system for different skill levels of exploration.

Inside The Caverns subterranean music venue, guests revel in the prehistoric natural acoustics and otherworldly beauty. Live music inside a cave, it’s a bucket list experience that keeps fans coming back to The Caverns time and again for “The Greatest Show Under Earth.”

During the day, 7 days a week, guided tours navigate an underground room that’s 3 football fields long and end on the stage of the iconic underground music venue. For thrill seekers, challenging adventure cave tours go even deeper underground. We invite you to enjoy and explore the music and adventure of The Caverns!

The Caverns’ large, connected underground cave system covers over 8,000 linear feet of known surreal cave passages. Underground shows are hosted in a section of The Caverns historically known to locals and cavers as the Big Mouth Cave because of its impressive, large archway entrance. Experts believe humans have been using the cave to escape the heat, take refuge from rain, and enjoy each other's company for up to 25,000 years.

For cave concerts, The Caverns can accommodate 850 people in padded chair seating or up to 1,200 people for standing-room only shows. What’s more, the subterranean concert hall is equipped with state-of-the-art sound and lights, has well-appointed restrooms, and offers delicious food and beverage concessions including craft beer, cider and seltzers. And thanks to the gentle slope of the room and its smooth concrete floor, the venue is accessible to music fans with mobility concerns or physical disabilities.

Daily guided tours include a journey through Big Room Cave, an awe-inspiring underground room which gets its name from its massive size. During the tour, guests learn a little bit about geology, cave lore, and the unique history of Grundy County. Adventure cave tours take guests even deeper inside The Caverns cave system and include the daunting “Tombstone Pass.”

With stunning views of the Cumberland Plateau, The Caverns Amphitheater hosts crowds of up to 6,000 guests per show and on average 10 events a year. The amphitheater has reserved chair seating available close to the stage for almost all shows. Guests in this front section have exclusive access to restrooms and their own bar inside the world famous subterranean cave. At the back of the amphitheater, a new concessions building and restrooms have been added as well as spaces for local food trucks to set up. Pop-up bars in key locations throughout the amphitheater serve guests as well. In the rear sections, guests can bring their own blankets and chairs.

Down twisting country roads, The Caverns is located at 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham, TN 37366 in a geographical sweet spot approximately 90 minutes from Nashville, TN, 60 minutes from Chattanooga, TN, and less than three hours from Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL and Knoxville, TN. Additionally, there’s much to explore in the surrounding Southeast Tennessee area, like South Cumberland State Park Tennessee’s largest state park, which includes hiking trails, majestic waterfalls, world-class rock climbing, and stunning overlooks. The surrounding communities of Monteagle, Tracy City, and Sewanee offer local dining, shopping, and historic sites surrounded by nature’s beauty.

Underground The Caverns stays 59 degrees year-round with 91% humidity. The cave feels cool when it's hot outside and warm on cold weather days. Whether you’re attending a concert or taking a cave tour, be sure to bring a light jacket and wear comfortable shoes. If you book an Adventure Cave Tour, we provide all the caving gear you'll need. For underground concert-goers, “Stay-and-Cave” packages are available with lodging and transportation to and from the venue. With shows throughout the year and a wide variety of music programming, you’re sure to find a concert on our calendar to inspire your musical adventure. See you underground down in The Caverns!