BULLETS AND OCTANE Release New “Party On The Roof” Video

Southern California's Bullets And Octane has unleashed their latest video “Party On the Roof”.

A fan favorite from their album Demos & B-Sides, “Party On The Roof” was written “to celebrate the end of summer with a bang (party on the roof); it’s a more fun/tongue-in-cheek type of song and music video encouraging fans to let loose. It was filmed at the legendary Doll Hut in Anaheim, California and celebrates the wild things in life like a motorcyle/car show and party… just nothing but a good time to end this summer and bring us into fall,” states vocalist Gene Louis.

The new video follows the success of their recent single/video “No One Gets Out Alive” featuring guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol, Kings Of Chaos).

Formed in 1998, Bullets And Octane has been a powerhouse in the rock music scene, sharing stages with iconic bands such as Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Sour, Social Distortion, and Eagles Of Death Metal. With a career spanning over two decades, the band has solidified their position as one of the most dynamic and engaging acts in the industry.

Their journey to stardom began in 2003 with the release of their debut EP, One Night Stand Rock N Roll Band, followed by the explosive debut album, The Revelry. Since then, Bullets And Octane have continued to captivate audiences with their high-energy performances and infectious melodies.

In addition to their musical prowess, Bullets And Octane have garnered critical acclaim for their relentless work ethic and unwavering passion for their craft. As Gene Louis, the band's leader, singer, and chief songwriter, eloquently puts it, "I believe that if you have a passion, you die for it no matter what."

Demos & B-Sides is poised to be another standout addition to Bullets And Octane's impressive discography. With pulsating rhythms, shredding guitars, soaring vocals, and punky lyrics, the album promises to leave a lasting impression on listeners. Stay tuned as Bullets And Octane continue to defy expectations and push the boundaries of rock music.

Tracklisting:

"Like A Bullet"

"Party On The Roof"

"Tarantula"

"Time To Grow Up"

"Drunk Pirates Holiday"

"Drugs"

"Love H8ting You"

"Let's Rock N Roll"

"Ordinary People"

"Believe In The Lie"

"Rat Race"

"Black Soul Extermination"