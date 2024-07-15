BULLETS AND OCTANE Release New Single / Video “No One Gets Out Alive” Feat. BILLY IDOL Guitarist STEVE STEVENS

“Although friends would constantly tell me you have to check out Bullets And Octane, somehow, I was only peripherally aware of the band. Then recently I stumbled upon singer Gene Lewis’s morning tick-tock posts, a truly charismatic fellow, a positive thinker, and an absolute rockstar. This sent me to check out their recent music, which I’m knocked out by. We connected and a scheme was hatched for a collaboration. It’s an absolute honor to be a part of the new single and video,‘No One Gets Out Alive’.” - Steve Stevens

Bullets And Octane, the hard-hitting rock band from Southern California, have unleashed their latest single / video “No One Gets Out Alive”. featuring renowned guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol). On the new track, vocalist Gene Louis raves,"Working with Steve Stevens on 'No One Gets Out Alive' has been an electrifying experience, blending his iconic guitar prowess with our relentless energy. Steve is not only a virtuoso but also an incredible collaborator who brought out the best in all of us. This hard-hitting track is a testament to our shared passion for pushing musical boundaries and delivering an unforgettable experience. Get ready to feel the adrenaline surge as we prove that with Steve's legendary touch, nobody rocks harder than Bullets And Octane."

Formed in 1998, Bullets And Octane has been a powerhouse in the rock music scene, sharing stages with iconic bands such as Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Sour, Social Distortion, and Eagles Of Death Metal. With a career spanning over two decades, the band has solidified their position as one of the most dynamic and engaging acts in the industry.

Their journey began in 2003 with the release of their debut EP, One Night Stand Rock N Roll Band, followed by the explosive debut album, The Revelry. Since then, Bullets And Octane have continued to captivate audiences with their high-energy performances and infectious melodies.

In addition to their musical prowess, Bullets And Octane has garnered critical acclaim for their relentless work ethic and unwavering passion for their craft. As Gene Louis, the band's leader, singer, and chief songwriter, eloquently puts it, "I believe that if you have a passion, you die for it no matter what."

"No One Gets Out Alive” is poised to be another standout addition to Bullets And Octane's impressive discography. With its pulsating rhythms, shredding guitars, soaring vocals, and punky lyrics, the single promises to leave a lasting impression on listeners. Stay tuned as Bullets And Octane continue to defy expectations and push the boundaries of rock music.